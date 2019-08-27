Noonday Concert Series: Titus Abbott & Jim Lyden | Online Concert

Titus Abbott performs on the saxophone/piano accompanied by Jim Lyden on bass.

Titus holds a B.Mus. in classical composition techniques from the University of Montreal. He studied clarinet at the University of Ottawa followed by jazz studies on saxophone at Humber College, Toronto under the tutelage of saxophonist Pat Labarbera. He has also studied with jazz greats Kenny Wheeler, Dave Holland, Steve Coleman, Muhal Richard Abrams and Roscoe Mitchell.

Titus has performed as leader and sideman in various ensembles in Canada, Europe and the US. Since arriving in Maine in 2002 Titus has led his own groups and collaborations include performances with the outstanding pianists Curtis Clark and Frank Carlberg and the late Oud Master Al Gardner.

Titus has been teaching saxophone and clarinet for over 25 years where he specializes in tone development and articulation as well as jazz improvisation and phrasing. He is the director of the PCM’s Jazz Studies Program.

A native of Portland, Maine, bassist Jim Lyden has been performing for over 45 years. After studying with both classical and jazz bassists, Lyden went on to play with blues, funk, rock, and jazz groups in countless venues across Northern New England.

He has recorded with Bobby Watson and Tiger Okoshi and has performed with John LaPorta, Roswell Rudd, Herb Pomeroy, Olive Lake, Don Doane, Frank Foster, and Jackie King.

He currently performs with the Portland Jazz Orchestra, Curtis Clark, Thomas Snow, The East Enders, River City Jazz, The O’Dell Langley Quartet, Dos Eckes, and Saco River Theatre.

When: Thursday, May 7 – May 20

Where: Online Concert

Tickets: Free to the public | Suggested donation $5

About Noonday

The Conservatory proudly presents the 2019-20 Noonday Concert Series. Join us for free quality music presented by our talented faculty and students. These concerts have been an integral part of our mission to provide equal access to quality music since 1996.

Sponsored by: Norman Hanson Detroy, Attorneys at Law and Portland Rossini Club