Noonday Concert Series: Mary Johnston Letellier | Online Concert

Mary Johnston Letellier, a dramatic coloratura soprano, performs a variety of opera arias, art songs and musical theater selections.

She performs regularly with the Portland Rossini Club. Recent performances include Franca in City Theater’s Light in the Pizza, Chorus/ First Lady Cover in Opera Maine’s Die Zauberflote and Violetta in Verdi’s La Traviata with Flagstaff in Fidenza.

Mary graduated from the Boston Conservatory with her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Opera Performance.

When: May 21 – June 3

Where: Online Concert

Tickets: Free to the public | Suggested donation $5

About Noonday

The Conservatory proudly presents the 2019-20 Noonday Concert Series. Join us for free quality music presented by our talented faculty and students. These concerts have been an integral part of our mission to provide equal access to quality music since 1996. Bring a bag lunch to enjoy at this library concert.

Sponsored by: Norman Hanson Detroy, Attorneys at Law and Portland Rossini Club