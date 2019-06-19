Browse our Spring and Summer 2020 schedule.
Spring semester starts January 21 | Summer classes start June 8
We note below when a class has been postponed because of coronavirus (COVID-19), or when it is being held online.
Online Classes – NEW
Instructor: Hans Barklis | Tuition: $120 | Grades 1-6
Tuesdays 1:30pm – 2:30pm | 8 Sessions: Apr. 21-June 9 | 4/21, 4/28; 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26; 6/2, 6/9
The class focuses on Cuban rumba where there’s substantial structure to plug into and ample flexibility in which to explore!
Rhythmic conversations of interlocking percussion are easy to enter via basic parts, but are never ending in their potential for complexity and ingenuity.
You don’t have to have a drum at home! Many common household items are also great percussion instruments.
Video links will be provided, so you can review material from class on your own time.
Instructor: Hans Barklis | Tuition: $120 | Grades 7+ and adults
Mondays 5:00pm – 6:00pm | 8 Sessions: Apr 20-June 1 | 4/20, 4/27; 5/4, 5/11, 5/18, 5/26*; 6/1, 6/8
*Note: Class on May 26 is a Tuesday
The class focuses on Cuban rumba where there’s substantial structure to plug into and ample flexibility in which to explore!
Rhythmic conversations of interlocking percussion are easy to enter via basic parts, but are never ending in their potential for complexity and ingenuity.
You don’t have to have a drum at home! Many common household items are also great percussion instruments.
Video links will be provided, so you can review material from class on your own time.
Group Classes
Instructor: April Masse | Tuition: Infants to 2 years $180; 3-5 years $240
Saturdays | 12 sessions: Jan. 18-Apr. 18
1/18, 1/25; 2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/29; 3/7, 3/14, 3/21, 3/28; 4/4, 4/18
Infants-2 years: 10:00-10:30 am
3 years-5 years: 11:00-11:45 am
The Early Childhood Music program is for infants to five years old with parent participation. The program provides children with experience activities that prepare them for development in rhythmic and singing skills and instill in them a sensitivity to the expressive qualities of music.
Instructor: Deirdre Oehrtmann | Tuition: $75 | Ages 4+
Fridays: 6 sessions: Feb. 7 – May 15 | 2/7; 3/6, 3/20; 4/10; 5/8, 5/15
Level II: Song of the Wind to Andantino, 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm
Level III: Etude through Book 2, 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm
A staple of the Suzuki method is the experience of performing with other students. Similar to a sports team, the Suzuki group experience is based on being a team that plays the “game” after skills are developed. Musical depth advances by drawing upon shared learning experiences with others. It provides opportunities to observe other students as they progress as well as developing friendships and support. This also applies to parents, as they are expected to attend as well.
Suzuki group classes are more involved than other group offerings at PCM. Students must be studying privately with a SAA-trained Suzuki teacher and reviewing the Suzuki repertoire. Students may be studying with a member of the PCM Suzuki faculty or with a Suzuki teacher from other studios outside PCM.
Instructor: Ed Pearlman | Tuition: $150 | Ages 15+
Tuesdays: 7:00-8:00 pm | 10 Sessions: Beginning Late February/Early March based on enrollment
Gain a good grounding in playing the violin through the fiddle traditions. Learn ergonomic ways to play, and enjoy some good tunes from different cultures and at different tempos. It’s easier than you probably think, and you can’t start any younger! All supporting materials will be provided at class with optional support online.
Instructor: Ed Pearlman | Tuition: $150 | Ages 15+
Tuesdays, 6:00-7:00 pm | 10 Sessions: Feb. 4-April 14 | 2/4, 2/11/, 2/25; 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31; 4/7, 4/14
In this class, we’ll learn (or take a tour of) a new fiddle tune each week (other instruments welcome) by ear, phrase by phrase, with tips on note patterns and style. We’ll allow time in each class for review and for playing tunes together that were learned in previous classes, as well as play a few tunes chosen by students in a mini-session. Backup material, including sheet music and audio, will be available online for practice and review.
Instructor: John Bennett | Ages 8+
Wednesdays | Class start date, TBD based on enrollment
Cello Choir is a cello ensemble class devoted to playing 4-part cello compositions and arrangements. One third of the class will be to practice and improve sight-reading abilities, and the rest of the class to rehearse several pieces to be performed at the end of the semester. All music will be provided by the instructor. Come and experience the joy of cellos singing together!
Instructor: Eleanor Lehmann | Tuition: $150 | Ages 8+
Saturdays: 10:00am – 11:15am | 8 sessions: Mar. 21 – May 16 | 3/21, 3/28; 4/4, 4/11, 4/18; 5/2, 5/9, 5/16
This chamber ensemble group class is for string, piano, flute and oboe players. You will need to be an advanced beginner to an intermediate to participate. Materials will be provided by the instructor.
To Join: Contact the PCM Office for approval. Please send your instrument and your playing level to registrar@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org
Instructors: Lydia Forbes and Myles Jordan of the DaPonte Quartet | Tuition: $300 | Ages 8+
Fridays, 5:00-6:15 PM | 10 Sessions: March 6 – May 15 | 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27; 4/10, 4/17; 5/1, 5/8, 5/15 + recital
Note: The rehearsal on 5/15 will be 2.5 hours rather than 1 hour and 15 minutes.
This class provides the opportunity to study chamber music with two members of the DaPonte String Quartet. This class is for intermediate and advanced students who want to be challenged beyond their private lessons.
Commitment to scheduled rehearsal and coaching dates required, as the group relies on each student to play their part. The rehearsal schedule will be arranged in advance to suit student schedules.
The ensembles will culminate in a performance at a PCM recital the week of May 17th.
To Join: Please submit a video audition to registrar@portlandconservatoryofmusic.org. In-person auditions available by appointment.
Director: Laura del Sol Jiménez | Tuition: $900 | Ages: 8th grade-high school
The 2020 fall semester program starts September 12.
Saturdays: 9:00 am – 10:00 am | 12 Sessions | Sept. 12 – Dec. 5 | 9/12,, 9/19, 9/26; 10/3, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31; 11/7, 11/14, 11/21; 12/5
Maine’s only college preparatory music program accepts students in 8th grade and above. Students admitted to the Karger program are provided with a comprehensive music education that will prepare them for college, university, or conservatory studies following high school.
Students receive instruction in music theory, ear training, music history and literature, as well as solo and chamber music coaching and performance.
Group piano classes are available for non-pianists.
Application and audition required.
Choral Groups
Instructor: Maria Belva | Tuition $250 | Grades: 2-4
Tuesday: 4:45-5:45 pm | 16 Sessions: Jan. 21-May 19 | 1/21, 1/28; 2/4, 2/11, 2/25; 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31; 4/7, 4/14, 4/28; 5/5, 5/12, 5/19
This group is a primary level choral experience for girls in grades 2-4. Members of this group eventually become members of Bella Canta, and then the Iris Ensemble. Choir members will learn to sing together as a group, learn fundamentals of musicianship, and proper singing technique.
Through a wide variety of age-appropriate vocal repertoire, members will also learn how to sing expressively and with technical accuracy.
Singing in a choir requires group and individual effort and encourages musical, academic, social, and emotional growth. A full concert will be presented with Bella Canta, the Iris Ensemble, and the Boy Singers of Maine.
Instructor: Maria Belva | Tuition: $250 | Grades: 5-8
Tuesday: 6:00-7:15 pm | 16 Sessions: Jan. 21-May 19 | 1/21, 1/28; 2/4, 2/11, 2/25; 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31; 4/7, 4/14, 4/28; 5/5, 5/12, 5/19
Members of Bella Canta continue to develop the foundational skills laid out in the Skylarks. Bella Canta focuses on a high level of choral music with higher expectations in the areas of musicianship, vocal usage, and part singing, while singing with technical accuracy and expressiveness.
Through a wide variety of age-appropriate vocal repertoire and careful attention paid to the vocal changes of adolescence, members train to become members of the Iris Ensemble. Singing in a choir requires group and individual effort and encourages musical, academic, social, and emotional growth.
A full concert will be presented with the Skylarks, the Iris Ensemble, and the Boy Singers of Maine.
Instructor: Maria Belva | Tuition: $250 | Grades 9-12
Monday: 6:00-7:30 pm | 16 Sessions: Jan. 6-May 18 | 1/6; 1/27; 2/3, 2/10, 2/24; 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23, 3/30; 4/6, 4/13, 4/27; 5/4, 5/11, 5/18
Members of the Iris Ensemble (grades 9-12) develop all musical and performance goals outlined in the Skylarks and Bella Canta. With an emphasis on the highest level of choral singing and repertoire, members perform a varied and wide-ranging body of choral music.
The Iris Ensemble provides an example to the Skylarks and Bella Canta through the demonstration of excellent technical and expressive singing and high-level musical performance. Singing in a choir requires group and individual effort and encourages musical, academic, social, and emotional growth.
A full concert will be presented with the Skylarks, Bella Canta, and the Boy Singers of Maine.
Instructor: Shelley Willcox | Tuition: $200 | Grades 2-5
Wednesday: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | 15 sessions: Jan. 29 – May 20 | 1/29; 2/5, 2/12, 2/26; 3/4, 3/11, 3/18, 3/26; 4/1, 4/8, 1/15, 4/29; 5/6, 5/13, 5/20
The purpose of Cantabile Voices is to provide opportunities where boys can grow as musicians as well as individuals.
The first area of focus is voice training. Based on classical pedagogy, the boys work towards healthy voice production in a group setting. As their technique advances, they gain the ability to develop a range of vocal qualities necessary to perform music from diverse cultures, genres, and styles.
The second area of focus is musicianship and musical literacy. Members of Cantabile Voices receive a strong foundation in tonal music. Melodic and rhythmic patterns, meter and dynamics are learned in the context of their performance repertoire. They sing unison songs, ostinatos, descants, partner songs, a song in another language, and begin 2-part harmony.
Additional areas of focus include: singing with confidence, being musically expressive, and working with others towards a common goal.
The Boy Singers of Maine along with The Girl Singers of Maine present a gala “Spring Concert” on May 17, 2020.
Instructor: Shelley Willcox | Tuition: $200 | Grades 6-12
» The class will be offered again in the Fall 2020 semester.
The purpose of Con Brio Voices is to provide opportunities where boys can grow as musicians as well as individuals.
The first area of focus is voice training. Based on classical pedagogy, the boys work towards healthy voice production in a group setting. Members of Con Brio Voices understand the issues involved in changing voices and transition through them. As their technique advances, they gain the ability to develop a range of vocal qualities necessary to perform repertoire from diverse cultures, genres, and styles.
The second area of focus is musicianship and music literacy. The boys expand upon the foundation introduced in Cantabile Voices. Sight-reading, solfege, changing meters, interval relationships, modes, and challenging harmonies are introduced within the context of their performance repertoire. Con Brio Voices perform in a variety of languages, genes, and styles.
Additional areas of focus include: singing with confidence, being musically expressive, and working with others towards a common goal.
The Boy Singers of Maine along with The Girl Singers of Maine present a gala “Spring Concert” on May 17, 2020.
Instructor: Maria Belva | Tuition: $150 | Grades: K-1
Monday: 5:00-5:30 pm | 12 Sessions: Feb. 3-May 4 | 2/3, 2/10, 2/24; 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23, 3/30; 4/6, 4/13, 4/27; 5/4
The TREBLES is choral experience for both boys and girls. Children will learn age-appropriate songs with movement. A performance will take place at the end of the semester for family and friends.
Jazz Studies Program
Instructor: Titus Abbott | Tuition: $150 | Ages: 12-19
When: Wednesdays 5:00-6:00 pm | 10 Sessions: Jan. 22-Apr. 29 | 1/22, 1/29; 2/5, 2/12, 2/26; 3/4, 3/25; 4/8, 4/15, 4/29
This improvisation class is for traditional jazz instrumentation of bass, drums, piano, guitar, brass and woodwinds. It’s best for intermediate students developing jazz improvisation skills.
Students improvise on jazz standards and then incorporate more contemporary jazz material. A performance at the end of the class is planned, as well as master classes with local musicians.
Instructor: Titus Abbott | Tuition: $150 | Ages: 12-19
When: Wednesdays, 4:00-5:00 pm | 10 Sessions: Jan. 22-Apr. 29 | 1/22, 1/29; 2/5, 2/12, 2/26; 3/4, 3/25; 4/8, 4/15, 4/29
This improvisation class is for players with some prior experience in a jazz band or jazz combo who want to learn to improvise in both traditional and non-traditional styles.
The class focuses on improvising on standard and contemporary jazz material. An intro to jazz composition, free jazz improv and group improv along with an end of session performance are planned.
Master classes with local musicians are incorporated.
Audition required.
Instructor: Titus Abbott | Tuition: $150 | Ages: 18+
When: Wednesdays, 6:00-7:00 pm | 10 Sessions: Jan. 22-Apr. 29 | 1/22, 1/29; 2/5, 2/12, 2/26; 3/4, 3/25; 4/8, 4/15, 4/29
This improvisation class is for adults who play traditional jazz instruments or strings at an intermediate level and who can read basic melodies or learn by ear.
The class introduces students to standards and jazz blues charts. An introduction to free jazz improv and group improv leads to an end of session performance.
Instructor: Titus Abbott | Tuition: $150 | All Ages
» The class is offered each semester and is scheduled based on interest.
This course covers jazz theory from basic chords and scales to chord substitutions and altered scales.
The focus is on aural understanding with the use of recorded samples and demonstrations on piano or saxophone.
An introduction to basic jazz composition concepts is also introduced.
Instructor: Titus Abbott | Tuition: $150 | All Ages
» The class is offered each semester and is scheduled based on interest.
This is an informal survey of jazz from the early days of New Orleans right up to the present day in New York City and Europe.
The focus is on listening to recordings and discussing developments and influences.
The bulk of the course will cover early Be Bop to the present day including free jazz and the loft scene.
World Music
Instructor: Eric LaPerna | Tuition: $135 | Ages 14+
Thursdays: 7:30-9:00 pm | 6 Sessions: Jan. 23-Feb. 27 | 1/23, 1/30; 2/6, 2/13, 2/20, 2/27
The Middle Eastern Ensemble will work on Turkish, Arabic and Armenian music from the folk, classical and Sufi traditions. This class is for teenagers and adults who are at an intermediate to advanced level on their instrument. The ensemble will feature traditional instruments like the oud (fretless lute), nay (reed flute), and percussion, as well as woodwinds, bowed instruments, bass, guitar and accordion. At the end of the 6-week session there will be a public performance of the pieces on which the class has been working.
Instructor: Hans Barklis | Tuition: $200 | Grades 6-8
Mondays 6:00 – 7:00 pm | 13 Sessions: March 2-May 25 | 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23, 3/30; 4/6, 4/13, 4/20, 4/27; 5/4, 5/11, 5/10, 5/25
Classes will begin based on enrollment
Are you interested in Afro-Latin folkloric music? If so, this class is for you! It will include the use of a stringed instrument, such as a ukulele or a guitar. Established melodic instruments (bowed strings, woodwinds, and brass) are also welcome. This class incorporates singing, strumming, dancing, and composition.
Born in and of the first mainland Spanish port, Son Jarocho is musical culture, an art form, that is simultaneously music, dance, poetry, history, and a potent vector for communication. Originally strummed on the jarana, the cousin of the guitar, Son Jarocho chords are easily grasped on string instruments and piano, but take a lifetime to master.
For daring individuals and those with a bit more instrumental background, melodic lines that weave Bach’s ingenuity through waves of West African polymeter will offer enticing introductions and infinite opportunity for inventive exploration.
Have you ever drummed with your feet? Zapateado, which shares elements with tap dance, is the main percussion in Son Jarocho and is an open-ended wellspring of physical fun! The musicality of this form is also inherent in its versification; imagine a spontaneous sonnet! Like iterations of the blues, Son Jarocho lyrics are accessible and boundless. Son Jarocho has something for everyone.
Prerequisite: Some familiarity with ukulele or guitar recommended, but not required.
Instructor: Hans Barklis | Tuition: $300| High School and Adult
Mondays 7:00 – 8:30 pm | 13 Sessions: March 2-May 25 | 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23, 3/30; 4/6, 4/13, 4/20, 4/27; 5/4, 5/11, 5/10, 5/25
Classes will begin based on enrollment
Instructor: Hans Barklis| Tuition: $150 | Grades 2-4
Tuesdays: 4:00-5:00 pm | 10 Sessions: February 25-May 5 | 2/25; 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31; 4/7, 4/14, 4/28; 5/5
Classes will begin based on enrollment
Are you interested in Afro-Latin rhythms? If so, this class is for you! This is a percussion-based class; drums/congas/percussion instruments will be provided. This class also incorporates singing, dancing, and improvisation.
Cuban rumba is music, dance, poetry, history, radical self expression, and so much more! Rhythmic conversations of interlocking percussion are easy to enter via basic parts, but are never ending in their potential for complexity and ingenuity.
Rumba dance is a reflection of the music, a joyous declaration of tempo and cadence articulated in the body. Rumba lyrics hold the lineage of Spanish Golden Age poetry and West African Griot storytelling, all within a context that allows for improvisation and individuality.
Cuban rumba has substantial structure to plug into, and ample flexibility with which to explore!
Instructor: Hans Barklis| Tuition: $150 | Grades 5-8
Tuesdays: 5:00-6:00 pm | 10 Sessions: February 25-May 5 | 2/25; 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31; 4/7, 4/14, 4/28; 5/5
Classes will begin based on enrollment
Instructor: Hans Barklis| Tuition: $225 | High School and Adult
Tuesdays: 6:00-7:30 pm | 10 Sessions: February 25-May 5 | 2/25; 3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24, 3/31; 4/7, 4/14, 4/28; 5/5
Classes will begin based on enrollment
Summer Classes
Instructor: Shelley Willcox | Tuition: $400| Grades 3-8
Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, July 20 – 31
Sing, make new friends, and have fun. Perform all kinds of music in both large and small groups.
Activity 1 – Summer Youth Chorus, 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Summer Youth Chorus offers a great opportunity for every singer to learn choral classics, contemporary favorites, and world music in a large group setting. In daily dynamic and fun rehearsals, singers work towards healthy voice production and gain the musicianship necessary to rehearse and perform world-class music.
Activity 2 – Summer Ensembles, 10:45 am – 12:00 pm
In Summer Ensembles, we will explore a variety of music composed for just a few voices. Each singer will then have the opportunity to sing today’s hits in a small group setting. Summer Ensembles may include: Singers and Dancers, Broadway Bound Kids, Popular Expressions, Disney Extravaganza, and Soul Singers.
The final day of camp culminates in an afternoon concert.
Instructor: John Johnstone | Tuition: $400| Ages 12-17
Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, June 22-26 or July 6-10
For students who enjoy playing and listening to jazz as well as rock, this is an opportunity to explore and play both styles. A band will be formed and the campers and the director will choose songs to be learned, rehearsed and performed. Theory and history discussions will also be incorporated each day.
There will be a performance in the afternoon on the last day of camp.
» Instruments: Guitar, piano, bass, drums, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, flute, clarinet
» Preferred skill level: 2+ years of private study on your instrument
How to Join
Please contact the PCM Registrar with the student’s instrument and level for approval before registering.
Instructor: Jacklyn Grigg | Tuition: $180 | Ages 15+
Mondays 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | 6 Sessions: June 8-July 13: 6/8, 6/15, 6/22, 6/29, 7/6, 7/13
Take the mystery out of auditioning! In this hands-on class, we explore how to nail your audition, from picking your song to getting the callback. Every week, students will prepare a song based on pre-set guidelines and participate in a mock-audition along with classmates. We will develop strategies for picking repertoire, choosing your audition cut, preparing your audition book, and sharpening audition room etiquette.
Preferred skill level: Familiarity with musical theater is helpful, but not necessary.
Instructor: Titus Abbott | Tuition: $400 | Ages 12-18
Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, July 27-31 or Aug. 3-7
Summer jazz ensemble for students who play traditional jazz instruments or strings. Students improvise on jazz standards and then incorporate more contemporary jazz material.
There will be a performance in the afternoon on the last day of camp.
» Preferred skill level: 2+ years experience on your instrument
How to Join
Please contact the Titus Abbott, Director of the Jazz Studies Program, with the student’s instrument and level for approval before registering.
Instructor: John Bennett | Tuition: $270 | Ages 8+
Wednesdays 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm | 12 Sessions: June 10-Aug. 26 | 6/10, 6/17, 6/24; 7/1,7/ 8, 7/15,7/22, 7/29; 8/5, 8/12, 8/19, 8/26
Cello Choir is a cello ensemble class devoted to playing 4-part cello compositions and arrangements. One third of the class will be to practice and improve sight-reading abilities, and the rest of the class to rehearse several pieces to be performed at the end of the semester. All music will be provided by the instructor.
Come and experience the joy of cellos singing together!
Instructors: Mary Johnston Letellier and Jane Clukey
Tuition: $400 | Ages 15+
3 Weeks: August 4 – August 23 | Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Saturday 10:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Singers will be assigned age and ability-appropriate Opera and Musical Theater scenes to prepare for a semi-staged and costumed final performance with piano accompaniment. Workshops in basic vocal technique, diction, movement, performance technique and acting will be included. Singers will receive individual and group coachings, study the historical and stylistic backgrounds of their scenes, and perform additional solo repertoire through participation in masterclasses.
A performance will be held on Sunday, August 23rd
To Join: Please send an audition video to SummerOperaWorkshop@PortlandConservatoryofMusic.org