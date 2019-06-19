Instructor: Hans Barklis | Tuition: $120 | Grades 1-6

Tuesdays 1:30pm – 2:30pm | 8 Sessions: Apr. 21-June 9 | 4/21, 4/28; 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26; 6/2, 6/9

The class focuses on Cuban rumba where there’s substantial structure to plug into and ample flexibility in which to explore!

Rhythmic conversations of interlocking percussion are easy to enter via basic parts, but are never ending in their potential for complexity and ingenuity.

You don’t have to have a drum at home! Many common household items are also great percussion instruments.

Video links will be provided, so you can review material from class on your own time.