Portland Conservatory of Music
Your Nonprofit Community Music School
Enhancing the quality of life through music education for all ages, abilities and financial levels.
NOONDAY CONCERTS ONLINE!
While we’re all staying at home, PCM is pleased to continue our Noonday Concert Series. We hope you enjoy it. Please stay safe.
Kimberly and Robert Lehmann perform violin and viola duets.
Each Noonday concert will run for two weeks. Next up: Laura del Sol Jimenez on April 23, Titus Abbott & Jim Lyden on May 7, and Mary Johnston Letellier on May 21. Be sure to join us online for the entire series.
All donations to this year’s Noonday Concerts are being matched by an anonymous donor. We appreciate your continuing support.
The Value of Music Education
Look carefully – you'll find musicians at the top of any industry.
PERFORMANCES
MORE PCM NEWS
Steinway Has Come to Maine!
As a Partner Studio, we’ve received five Steinway pianos to use in our studios and concert spaces. Learn more about how these pianos further music education and how you can purchase a high performance Steinway piano at a special price.
