While we’re all staying at home, PCM is pleased to continue our Noonday Concert Series. We hope you enjoy it. Please stay safe.

Kimberly and Robert Lehmann perform violin and viola duets.

Each Noonday concert will run for two weeks. Next up: Laura del Sol Jimenez on April 23, Titus Abbott & Jim Lyden on May 7, and Mary Johnston Letellier on May 21. Be sure to join us online for the entire series.

All donations to this year’s Noonday Concerts are being matched by an anonymous donor. We appreciate your continuing support.